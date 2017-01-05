America Ferrera Talks FOMO After Mini Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion

January 5, 2017 @ 2:45 PM
by: Isabel Jones

When it comes to New Year’s Eve, America Ferrera has a game plan. “My version of a successful New Year’s Eve is not having to put my socks or shoes on and not leave my house, and making other people come to me to play games that I get very competitive at … I’m a lovely host,” she admitted to host James Corden on an episode of The Late Late Show which aired Wednesday night.

But when it comes to catching up with her sisters (of the Traveling Pants variety), Ferrera’s not immune to a bit of friendly FOMO.

In a FaceTime screenshot from the Ugly Betty alum’s New Year’s Eve, Ferrera is shown celebrating virtually with her Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants costars Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn.

“It was like two minutes after midnight,” the actress explained, revealing the truth behind the seemingly friendly photo. “They called me, but you think it's nice, but really they were just calling me to make me jealous like, 'Haha, we're here and you're not.' I mean—I think that's what they were trying to do,” she clarified.

Oh, the shade! If this was indeed Lively and Tamblyn’s secret plan, it sounds like it worked.

Regardless of her costars’ intentions, Ferrera acknowledged that there’s nothing but affection between them: "They're lovely. I love them," she said, “They were saying 'Happy New Year. We love you. We're together.'"

That's right, the sisterhood is going strong.

