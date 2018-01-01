America Ferrera Is Pregnant With Her First Child! 

Congratulations are in order for Superstore actress America Ferrera and husband Ryan Piers Williams, who announced they are expecting their first child together Sunday night via Instagram.

In the adorable posts, the ecstatic couple wears festive 2018 glasses, and Ferrera, 33, makes a kissy face while holding a tiny baby onesie aloft. “Más besos (por favor),” it reads. (That’s “More kisses please,” for anyone who would care for a translation.)

“We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos#HappyNewYear,” Ferrera wrote below the snap.

“Making room for new and beautiful things to come in 2018!#happynewyear,” Williams captioned his version. (He also shared a closeup of the onesie.)

Williams and Ferrera have been together for 12 years, and met when Williams casted his future wife and soon-to-be baby mama in a student film when he was at the University of Southern California. They’ve been married since 2011.

We couldn’t be more thrilled for the couple—it looks like it’s going to be a happy New Year indeed for these two!