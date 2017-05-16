Amber Tamblyn Confirms What's Happening with Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3

On Tuesday night, Blake Lively, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn blessed us all with a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunion by gathering to celebrate the premiere Tamblyn's directorial debut film Paint It Black, at the Modern Museum of Art in N.Y.C.

"They're so supportive," Tamblyn said of her friends. "We all go to each other's stuff and we all support each other and I think it's important to have women in your life that you can do that with."

"We all live extremely different lives, sometimes we have nothing in common," she added. "But I think that's why we're so close because we have so much to bring to the table. When we see each other it's like a mile a minute, like our husbands can't even get in a word edgewise." Oh, to be a fly on the wall of that dinner party.

And speaking of supportive women, Tamblyn's movie features a predominately female cast, who worked with a predominately female crew. "It was fantastic and I'm not just saying that," Tamblyn told InStyle of the decidedly girl-power-heavy experience. "I think women are so in tune with their gut instincts and so I think so to have [female] producers and to have a predominately female cast, I think it expedited some things that normally wouldn't go very fast," she said with a laugh.

Now that she's released her project into the world, can we expect to see her working on another Sisterhood installment in the future? "It's a slow-moving train," she told reporters. "But it's been in development for four years." We will take that as a yes!