Amber Heard Addresses Her Breakup with Elon Musk on Instagram

Dating in the public eye is tough, but breaking up in the spotlight is even more difficult.

On Tuesday, Amber Heard addressed this reality and broke her silence on her split from Elon Musk on Instagram. "Being in the public eye means having to explain yourself to so many people, so much of the time," Heard captioned the post alongside two photos that spelled out the words "Give," "Love," and "Joy" in roses around the perimeter of a pool.

"In this case, I'd like to remain more quiet," she continued. "Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close. Thank you for the continued support, respect, and privacy during these difficult, very human times."

Though, Musk hasn't released his own statement, he addressed their breakup in the comments section of Heard's post. Earlier this week, he started off with a cheeky "V cute" after the actress compared herself to Ariel from The Little Mermaid in a snap that read: "Put a fork in it."

But then the South African business magnate got serious."Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another." He continued, "Long distance relationships when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds."

Between Musk's superhuman schedule and Heard's filming of Aquaman in Australia until October, it became difficult to maintain their relationship across continents.

We're wishing both Heard and Musk all the best!