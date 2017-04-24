Amber Heard Confirms Her Relationship with Elon Musk in a “Cheeky” Instagram

After much speculation about Amber Heard’s reported relationship with billionaire businessman Elon Musk, the actress has made it Instagram official in a “cheeky” way. The 31-year-old posted a photo to social media on Sunday of the two wining and dining, with Heard’s arm resting comfortably on Musk’s shoulder.

The best part? The Paypal co-founder has a red kiss mark on his cheek, presumably from Heard’s vibrant shade of lipstick. “Cheeky,” she wrote in the caption.

Musk also posted a similar photo, where Heard smiles adorably at her new man.

The actress split from ex-husband Johnny Depp last year, and the divorce was finalized in January 2017. Musk, too, is recently single, having split from British actress Talulah Riley last year as well. The 45-year-old businessman has five kids with his first wife, Justine Musk.

