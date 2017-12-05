This New Film Is Basically the Movie Version of This Is Us and Stars Olivia Wilde  

If This Is Us’s winter hiatus has you feeling blue, we have some very exciting news!

Amazon Studios just won a bidding war for the acquisition of Life Itself, an ensemble drama written and directed by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman. Oh, and it gets better—the film, which Amazon nabbed for a cool $10 million, stars all of your faves: Olivia Wilde, Antonio Banderas, Samuel L. Jackson, Oscar Isaac, Mandy Patinkin, and Annette Bening.

Julian Parker/UK Press; Dan MacMedan/WireImage; Francois G. Durand/Getty Images

If the all-star cast and creative team doesn’t sway you, there’s something else you should know: the synopsis is eerily familiar. Deadline describes the film as “a multi-generational love story, weaving together a number of characters whose lives intersect over the course of decades from the streets of New York to the Spanish countryside and back.” Umm … does that not sound exactly like This Is Us, minus the Spanish countryside?

Game on, Amazon—we’re ready to watch.