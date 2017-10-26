Hold Up: Amazon Delivery Can Drop Off Packages Inside Of Your Home Now

If you thought that unlimited, two-day shipping was a big deal, you are really going to freak out over Amazon's latest news. On November 8, the digital retailer will make shopping online even easier with Amazon Key. It's an Amazon Prime service that uses a smartlock to give delivery drivers access into your home to drop off packages.

Sounds a little dangerous, right? Well, it's actually really safe. You can choose the exact time you want your items dropped off and watch the delivery person enter your home from your smartphone because each Amazon Key kit comes with a security camera and the Cloud Cam.

And you can use Amazon Key, which starts at $250, for more than just delivering packages. Need someone to walk your dog? Or looking for a safe way to let your out of town guests in while you're at work? You can choose exactly who you want to give access to. It definitely sounds safer than leaving the key under the mat. Jeez, what will Amazon think of next?