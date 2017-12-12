Amazon's 2017 Year in Books Is the Holiday Gift Guide You've Been Waiting For

As we fight to meet our annual goodreads goals, Amazon just added a bit of fuel to the fire with their “Year in Books” roundup, egging us on with fascinating yearly stats that honestly just make us want to buy more books (hello, holiday bonus!).

Courtesy

Interestingly, a lot of this year’s book-buying trends seem to be inspired by film and television—The Handmaid’s Tale is the most read work of fiction this year, followed by Stephen King’s It, four of the seven Harry Potter books (2017 marked the series’ 20th anniversary), and George R.R. Martin’s A Game of Thrones.

As for non-fiction, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck led the pack, followed by J.D. Vance’s acclaimed memoir Hillbilly Elegy, Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens, and Ron Chernow’s Alexander Hamilton. Memoirs from Trevor Noah, Al Franken, and Kevin Hart also made Amazon’s non-fiction top 10.

The consumer giant also took it upon themselves to determine the best-selling book from every state in the U.S.—yet again, The Handmaid’s Tale was on top, ranking No. 1 in every state except Ohio, Utah, Guam (where it was No. 2), and Puerto Rico.

Despite the national obsession with The Handmaid’s Tale, it failed to rank in Amazon’s top 5 Most Gifted books, which was comprised of The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook (No. 1), Milk and Honey (No. 2), Hillbilly Elegy (No. 3), You Are a Badass (No. 4), and The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck (No. 5).

Visit Amazon.com for the complete Year in Books rankings, which includes an analysis of the year's book jacket designs and audible rankings.