Amanda Seyfried Has Lipstick All Over Her Dress at the Venice Film Festival

Amanda Seyfried made her 2017 Venice Film Festival debut on Thursday during a photocall for her latest film, First Reformed. Of course, she caught our eye because hello, the new mother to a baby girl looked fabulous AF. But guys, she had lipstick All. Over. Her. Dress.

Don’t worry, though, because it wasn’t the messy, seemingly permanent kind. For the daytime outing, the former Mean Girls star turned to Valentino for a sporty and playful black, short sleeve dress from the 2018 resort collection. No, there weren’t actual lipstick stains on the designer piece. Instead, it featured cute embroidered lipsticks matched with bright red lips.

She paired the fun number with a deep red lip (duh) and ankle-strap platform sandals. Her hair was loosely dangling down, and, quite honestly, she looked the best she has ever looked.

Just one day ago, Seyfried shared an adorable 'gram with her husband and father to her first child, Thomas Sadoski.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYY8VqVnjBL/?hl=en&taken-by=mingey #datenightdoneright A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

The Venice festivities kicked off Wednesday, when Kristen Wiig, Annette Bening, and Jane Fonda got the party started.

