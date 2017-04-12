Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Step Out Together For First Time Since Welcoming Daughter

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have a lot to smile about these days.

The newlyweds and first-time parents stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday for the first time since welcoming their baby daughter in March.

Grinning ear-to-ear, Starbucks drinks in hand, the couple looks happier than ever, and we can’t say we blame them.

Seyfried and Sadoski eloped in a private ceremony just prior to the birth of their child in mid-March (Finn made an appearance, of course). Just one week later, news broke that Seyfried had given birth to a baby girl. Talk about a productive month!

The newly married couple soaked up their time away from the house, strolling in unison. Seyfried wore a pair of cropped jeans, gray sneakers (shop a similar pair here), and a black sweater, a set of sunglasses perched atop her blonde locks. Sadoski stepped out in a pair of brown plaid shorts, a black graphic tee and a hoodie, looking just as quietly joyous as his wife.

FameFlynet

Congrats again, you two!