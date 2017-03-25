Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Welcome Their First Child

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
March 25, 2017 @ 10:00 AM
by: Isabel Jones

Congratulations are in order for Amanda Seyfried and her husband, Thomas Sadoski!

Just a couple of weeks after secretly tying the knot, the Mean Girls star and her actor beau welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, her rep confirmed to People. Amazing news!

People confirmed their relationship in March 2016 after the couple's first meeting in 2015 on the off-Broadway show, The Way We Get By, and then reuniting on the set of their upcoming film, The Last Word.

We’re so happy for the Hollywood couple—though we are a bit concerned that their beloved pup, Finn, might feel a tad jealous…

https://www.instagram.com/p/BNMpzOhAxDr/?taken-by=mingey

A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on

Seyfried announced her pregnancy at a Givenchy press event in late November, artfully unveiling her baby bump in a sheer black minidress.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BNaoZtvjbyh/

Sadly, Seyfried’s new bundle of joy marks an end to the actress’s incredible maternity style. We’ll try to survive. For a quick trip back in time, explore her best looks here.

Congratulations, again! We’ll be eagerly awaiting the first photos of baby Sadoski!

