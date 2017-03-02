Pregnant Amanda Seyfried Channels Spring at The Last Word Premiere

Amanda Seyfried announced her pregnancy with fiancé Thomas Sadoski back in November and we've been keeping up with all of her maternity looks ever since. And as we expected, she's completely owning the maternity style game.

At the premiere of her new film, The Last Word, in Hollywood last night, the actress slipped on a navy Chloé dress with mint floral embroidery—literally calling forth spring. She accented the gorgeous frock with luxurious Cartier drop earrings and Givenchy ankle-strap sandals.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

A half-up, half-down hairstyle was Seyfried's choice for the night, to let her dress's V-neckline play center stage. She then added red lips for a pop of color. The beauty was joined on the red carpet by her fiancé who also stars in the film with her and the rest of the cast including Shirley MacLaine, Anne Heche, and Tom Everett Scott.

Amanda Edwards/Getty

The Last Word hits theaters March 3, and we expect more effortless maternity style looks like this one from Seyfried as her pregnancy progresses.