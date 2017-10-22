Amanda Seyfried's Instagrams from the Mamma Mia 2 Set Give Us Life

Oct 22, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

It's so close, we can almost taste it! Filming for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is in full swing, and Amanda Seyfried has been kind enough to share a few teaser images from the set.

Can you believe that Mamma Mia! came out almost 10 years ago? The first film was released in 2008, and a whole decade later, the cast is back together on the fictional Greek Island of Kalokairi for more fun, family, and ABBA songs.

Seyfried, who plays Sophie in the film, shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the set, teasing us just a little without giving too much away. One picture shows her peeking out from behind a door with the caption "Welcome back to Kalokairi."

Welcome back to Kalokairi @mammamiamovie

A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on

She also shared a photo of herself embracing Jessica Keenan Wynn, who plays a younger version of Sophie's mom in the sequel.

Sophie and young Auntie Tanya in a space-time continuum

A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on

The 31-year-old actress also posted a few other props from set, and she's getting us so excited!

A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on

🎶🎃

A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on

Mamma Mia 2 is scheduled to hit theaters in July 2018, so mark your calendars! It looks like it's going to be an epic sequel.

