Amanda Seyfried's Instagrams from the Mamma Mia 2 Set Give Us Life

It's so close, we can almost taste it! Filming for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is in full swing, and Amanda Seyfried has been kind enough to share a few teaser images from the set.

Can you believe that Mamma Mia! came out almost 10 years ago? The first film was released in 2008, and a whole decade later, the cast is back together on the fictional Greek Island of Kalokairi for more fun, family, and ABBA songs.

Seyfried, who plays Sophie in the film, shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the set, teasing us just a little without giving too much away. One picture shows her peeking out from behind a door with the caption "Welcome back to Kalokairi."

Welcome back to Kalokairi @mammamiamovie A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Oct 17, 2017 at 2:51am PDT

She also shared a photo of herself embracing Jessica Keenan Wynn, who plays a younger version of Sophie's mom in the sequel.

Sophie and young Auntie Tanya in a space-time continuum A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Oct 17, 2017 at 2:58am PDT

The 31-year-old actress also posted a few other props from set, and she's getting us so excited!

A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Oct 17, 2017 at 3:03am PDT

🎶🎃 A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Oct 20, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Mamma Mia 2 is scheduled to hit theaters in July 2018, so mark your calendars! It looks like it's going to be an epic sequel.