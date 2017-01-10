Floral Vision Amal Clooney Is Not Afraid of Head-to-Toe Patterns

Hollywood power couple George and Amal Clooney are no strangers to political causes—or looking good.

On Monday night the pair stepped out for a screening of Netflix's new documentary The White Helmets at Bulgari Hotel in London. The documentary short shows the effects of daily airstrikes on civilian targets in Syria by following a group of first responders (knows as the White Helmets) as they risk their lives to pull victims from the rubble.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Amal looked stunning, per usual, for the affair and wore a colorful floral minidress, black floral-patterned tights, and black suede booties. The 38-year-old human rights lawyer wore her long brown strands styled in fuss-free natural waves, and opted for a wintery plum pout. George looked dapper beside his beautiful wife dressed in an all-black suit and sporting a bit of rugged facial hair.

VIDEO: George & Amal Clooney's Cutest Couple Moments

At one point in the night, George, 55, shared a few words, thanking the film's creators for shining a spotlight on the important work the White Helmets volunteers have done.

"If you look on the Internet, you think that the world is filled with hate. It all just seems terrible. And the reality is, the vast majority of human beings are kind and good. They want what’s best for themselves and their children and their family, but they also want what’s best for their neighbors, and for people that know them," he said, THR reports.

"What is extraordinary is these people put on these white helmets and run toward violence while everyone else is running away from it," he continued. "Where there is no other structure or society, they are there to protect. And they risk their lives to do it. First and foremost they are heroes."

RELATED: Amal Clooney Is Beyond Chic in Denim and Black Lace for Date Night

See the trailer for The White Helmets (available to stream via Netflix now) above.