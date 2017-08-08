Amal Clooney Went on a Date in This Daring Striped Jumpsuit

by: Olivia Bahou
August 8, 2017 @ 11:30 AM

George and Amal Clooney are loving life as parents, but they’re still ensuring that they have one-on-one time in their relationship. The duo, who welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June, have been enjoying a few date nights in Lake Como, Italy, including one lavish dinner at Il Gatto Nero on Saturday night.

Amal showed off her figure in a daring strapless jumpsuit with vertical beige and black stripes. Somehow, the mom of two looked more like a goddess than a prisoner in the striped ensemble, pairing the look with long tassle earrings and a beaded clutch. Her husband looked handsome as usual in a casual button-down shirt and jeans, holding on tight to his wife’s hand as they left the restaurant.

Their date night wasn’t totally solo though: Amal’s mother, Baria Alamuddin, dined with the couple at the restaurant, getting in some quality time with her daughter before jetting off from Lake Como the following afternoon.

Ella and Alexander are lucky to have parents who look so in love.

