Amal Clooney Perfects Parisian Date-Night Maternity Style

In the golden age of celebrity pregnancies, Amal Clooney just might epitomize flawless maternity style. And the human rights lawyer and mom-to-be has been proving the case this past week in Paris. To wit: last night, Clooney stepped out with husband George for a romantic dinner at Restaurant Lapérouse. What, you might ask, did she wear? Just a gorgeous Giambattista Valli mini-dress paired with lace-up boots, naturally. The brunette beauty added a cozy element with her dress's fur trim and kept her legs warm with thick black tights. To top off the look, Clooney wore her long, dark hair in an undone braid.

George, meanwhile, stayed warm in a black turtleneck and black suit while gently guiding his pregnant wife out of the hotel. Reportedly, Lapérouse's owner Grégory Lentz sat the Clooneys in the restaurant's private Victor Hugo Room where the couple enjoyed the restaurant's signature dish, steak Lapérouse. The barrister and actor were in town for 42nd César Awards, a film awards show similar to the American Academy Awards happening this Sunday.

Earlier, at The Césars, the couple took the red carpet holding hands as Amal displayed her growing baby bump in a form-fitting white gown with ombre feather trim. Clooney kept her skin and eyes luminous as per usual, but added a pop of color to her look with a bold red lip.

It was recently revealed that Amal and her husband will be having twins.