Amal Clooney Wore the Most Unexpected Pair of Wide-Leg Pants in Venice

Amal Clooney has once again managed to turn an unexpected piece into an utterly chic look. The mom of two stepped out on Sunday in Venice, Italy—where she has been enjoying the 2017 Film Festival—and turned heads in her most casual look yet.

Clooney was photographed boarding a boat from Venice’s Hotel Cipriani wearing a silky black one-shoulder Monse top, which she paired with a unique pair of trousers.

The human rights lawyer went for a pair of wide-leg black and white striped pants with extra material at the waist that created the appearance of long-sleeves fastened around her middle. The attorney paired her flowy look with voluminous curls and round Linda Farrow sunglasses.

This wasn’t Clooney’s only chic look of the day: The new mom celebrated husband George’s new movie, Suburbicon, in a one-shoulder tiered green Madame Grès dress from William Vintage.

We can’t wait to see what she steps out in next.