See the Accessories Amal Clooney Has Worn from Her Sister’s New Line

No doubt about it: Amal Clooney knows a thing or two about fashion. Who else could possibly pull off a custom John Galliano for Maison Margiela gown at the Met Gala?

Well, it turns out the lawyer, activist, and wife to hunky George isn’t the only member of her family with an eye for style. Her younger sister, Tala Alamuddin, is a burgeoning designer.

Yes, we know she’s a mom, a graduate of The American International University in London, and took on maid of honor duties at the celebrity couples’ wedding, but Alamuddin also is the woman behind Totally Tala, a full-fledged accessories collection.

According to The Telegraph, Totally Tala is currently available to buy in Singapore, though Alamuddin reportedly plans to make online orders available soon via totallytala.com.

So what can we expect? The designer regularly takes to Instagram to show off her skills, many of which center around fringe. Like any good sister, she’s also gifted several pieces to Amal, who wears them with pride.

Clooney has worn a pair of dazzling brown earrings from Totally Tala.

And she’s also sported the “WindyCyndi” bag, a brown carryall covered in dangling fringe.

Miguel Aguilar/PacificCoastNews

In addition, Alamuddin makes handbags and other small goods in all colors and varieties.

While her site contains little information about an official launch date, it does seem like the designer has been working on the since 2015, when she first used the #TotallyTala hashtag she adds on Instagram to promote the brand.

We’re keeping our eyes peeled on this one.