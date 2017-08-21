Amal Clooney Turns Heads in a Shimmery Green Gown for Date Night

Only Amal Clooney could step out dressed like a princess IRL, and completely pull it off.
The human rights lawyer added a layer of sartorial romance to her Lake Como date night with hubby, George Clooney, as she headed to dinner in a shimmery green gown. Flirty sheer panels, shiny beading, and the most delicate lace that constructed the stunning floor-length number, complemented the British barrister's post-baby figure.
The radiant mom of two, who beamed and smiled while holding hands with the Ocean's Eleven star, accessorized the statement piece with her Italian locale in mind. Ultra-glam bangles and hoop earrings, as well as a glimmering gold clutch were the perfect accompaniments to her late night rendezvous.
For an extra dose of jaw-dropping appeal, Amal swept her romantic waves to the side, revealing a punchy fuchsia lip.
Meanwhile, the actor looked completely smitten with his wife, and let her be the star of the evening, dressing down in a fitted black polo shirt and jeans.
There's no question that these lovebirds are living la dolce vita!