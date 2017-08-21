Amal Clooney Turns Heads in a Shimmery Green Gown for Date Night

Only Amal Clooney could step out dressed like a princess IRL, and completely pull it off.

The human rights lawyer added a layer of sartorial romance to her Lake Como date night with hubby, George Clooney, as she headed to dinner in a shimmery green gown. Flirty sheer panels, shiny beading, and the most delicate lace that constructed the stunning floor-length number, complemented the British barrister's post-baby figure.

MEGA

The radiant mom of two, who beamed and smiled while holding hands with the Ocean's Eleven star, accessorized the statement piece with her Italian locale in mind. Ultra-glam bangles and hoop earrings, as well as a glimmering gold clutch were the perfect accompaniments to her late night rendezvous.

For an extra dose of jaw-dropping appeal, Amal swept her romantic waves to the side, revealing a punchy fuchsia lip.

Meanwhile, the actor looked completely smitten with his wife, and let her be the star of the evening, dressing down in a fitted black polo shirt and jeans.

There's no question that these lovebirds are living la dolce vita!