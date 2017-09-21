Amal Clooney Gets Back to Work in a Retro Skirt Suit at the UN

Amal Clooney is back to work after giving birth to twins earlier this summer, and her style chops are working just as hard as she is. The human rights lawyer visited the United Nations in N.Y.C. on Thursday in a retro-inspired red Bottega Veneta skirt suit that proves the '70s are having a serious fashion moment.

Clooney, who took maternity leave after welcoming twins Ella and Alexander in June, paired the matching separates with an orange pussy-bow blouse, a Michael Kors satchel, and Manolo Blahnik nude heels.

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

The attorney and activist met with Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and the U.N. Security Council to advise them on how to hold ISIS accountable for war crimes. In Thursday's meeting, the Security Council voted unanimously to ask the U.N. to create an investigative team to help Iraq preserve evidence of crimes against humanity and genocide, according to the Associated Press.

RELATED: George Clooney Is Admittedly "Nervous" About Raising Kids

The vote was a win for the human rights attorney. “Yazidis and other ISIS victims want justice in a court of law, and they deserve nothing less,” Clooney said in a statement on the matter back in August.