Amal Clooney's Iconic Wedding Gown Has an Unexpected New Home

Remember Amal Clooney’s 2014 nuptials? Of course you do: the human rights lawyer glided down the aisle in an off-the-shoulder princess-worthy lace Oscar de la Renta dress to meet her Hollywood prince, Oscar-winning actor George Clooney.

Honestly, if we had to choose between a lifetime spent with George Clooney or an evening in that incredible gown (which happens to be the last wedding dress de la Renta designed before his death in October of the same year), it would be quite the toss-up.

Well, that very dress now has a new purpose—don’t worry, it’s not being used as a blanket for the twins or a modern tapestry in one of the Clooneys’ many homes. As of Oct. 8, the gown will be on display in Houston’s Museum of Fine Arts in a retrospective titled The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta, which will feature nearly 70 of de la Renta’s designs, including loans from Beyoncé and Annette de la Renta, the late designer's widow.

The exhibition’s curator André Leon Talley explained that they’ve been eager to feature Amal’s dress for some time, but were only recently given permission to do so.

“It’s on loan from Mrs. Clooney, but we have been very anxious to have that dress for so long,” Talley told WWD. “We wanted it [for an earlier exhibition in San Francisco], but Mrs. Clooney reached me through her assistant to say that she felt it was too early to have her dress in an exhibit after she married [George Clooney].”

If you find yourself in Houston between Oct. 8 and Jan. 28, 2018, the iconic gown is certainly worth a visit.