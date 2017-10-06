New Mom Amal Clooney Hits an L.A. Party in Head-to-Toe Gold

Amal Clooney doesn't hold back when getting glam for a night out on the town.

Sans husband George Clooney and newborn twins Ella and Alexander for the evening, the human rights lawyer toasted to the unveiling of the William Vintage x Gianni Versace Archive on Farfetch Thursday at a private residence in Beverly Hills.

And there was no shortage of shimmer and sparkle: For the stylish occasion, the new mom (who welcomed the twins in June) slipped on a metallic drop-waist dress that served up modern-day Grecian goddess vibes.

John Sciulli/Getty

The cocktail dress's pleated skirt fell just above Amal's knees, while metallic strappy sandals, a gold floral print clutch, and bejeweled drop earrings rounded out her glitzy ensemble. Red lips, bold brows, and loose strands with a slight wave completed her party look.

Also at the event: Rachel Zoe and Isla Fisher with whom Amal posed for photos at the glittering affair.

John Sciulli/Getty

While it's still a bit early, we'll be making note of her latest look for our holiday party inspiration later this year.