All in a Day's Work: Amal Clooney Honored for Human Rights Work, Looks Fabulous

Among the most influential women in the world, it's safe to say that Amal Clooney was in good company Tuesday night. The esteemed human rights lawyer and her Hollywood husband George Clooney attended the Women of Impact dinner hosted by publisher Tina Brown in Davos, Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum is hosting its annual meeting.

People reports that Amal and her Nobel Peace Prize–nominated client, Nadia Murad, were guests of honor at the star-studded dinner. Among the topics of discussion: Murad's harrowing story. In 2014 she was taken prisoner by ISIS after her mother and brothers were executed. A former sex slave for an ISIS commander, Murad convinced Amal to bring the terrorist network to court.

In contrast to the weighty purpose of the event, Amal looked flawless as usual in a shimmery, cream, separates-style ensemble. A knee-length pleated skirt showed off the 38-year-old's legs, which were highlighted by a pair of olive pointed-toe pumps. George, dressed in all-black, beamed with pride as he posed for pictures beside her. Also in attendance: Vice President Joe Biden, who looked thrilled to spend time with the couple.

In a September interview with Cynthia McFadden of NBC News, Clooney says that before taking on Murad's case she discussed the idea with her husband. "We are aware of some of the risks involved ... he met Nadia too, and I think he was moved for the same reasons, he understood ... this is my work," she explained at the time.