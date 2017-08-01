Amal and George Clooney's Foundation Will Fund Public Schools for Syrian Refugees

Amal and George Clooney are using their charitable foundation to support Syrian child refugees.

On Monday, the Clooney Foundation for Justice announced a new partnership with Google, HP, and UNICEF to provide education for more than 3,000 refugee children in Lebanon in seven public schools, USA Today reports.

The couple said in a statement that the foundation's commitment of more than $2 million toward schooling for Syrian refugees aims to prevent thousands of young people from becoming "a lost generation." Amal, a British human rights lawyer, was born in Lebanon, and spent a great deal of her career fighting for the world's voiceless victims.

"They have been victims of geography and circumstance, but that doesn't mean there isn't hope," the couple wrote in a statement provided to the AP. "Our goal with this initiative is to help provide Syrian refugee children with an education and put them on a path to be the future leaders their generation desperately needs."

RELATED: George Clooney and Rande Gerber Just Sold Their Tequila Company for an Outrageous Sum

Keep up the good work, you two!