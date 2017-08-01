Amal and George Clooney's Foundation Will Fund Public Schools for Syrian Refugees

X
Shop This Post
BY: Meghan Overdeep
August 1, 2017 @ 8:15 AM

Amal and George Clooney are using their charitable foundation to support Syrian child refugees.

On Monday, the Clooney Foundation for Justice announced a new partnership with Google, HP, and UNICEF to provide education for more than 3,000 refugee children in Lebanon in seven public schools, USA Today reports.

The couple said in a statement that the foundation's commitment of more than $2 million toward schooling for Syrian refugees aims to prevent thousands of young people from becoming "a lost generation." Amal, a British human rights lawyer, was born in Lebanon, and spent a great deal of her career fighting for the world's voiceless victims.

"They have been victims of geography and circumstance, but that doesn't mean there isn't hope," the couple wrote in a statement provided to the AP. "Our goal with this initiative is to help provide Syrian refugee children with an education and put them on a path to be the future leaders their generation desperately needs."

RELATED: George Clooney and Rande Gerber Just Sold Their Tequila Company for an Outrageous Sum

Keep up the good work, you two!

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] If there are more people who now understand what's happening about the Yezidis and ISIS, and if there can be some action that results from that that can help these clients, then I think it's a really good thing. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top