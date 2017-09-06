Amal Clooney Is Conflicted About the End of Her Maternity Leave

After Amal Clooney hit the red carpet with husband, George Clooney, at the Venice Film Festival this past week, it's hard to remember that their fairytale existence in Italy is only temporary. In addition to her role as a glamorous red carpet fixture, Amal balances being a mom to twins, Alexander and Ella, with her job as an ultra successful human rights attorney. And it seems as if the short time away from her career will come to an end sooner rather than later.

The human rights attorney, who gave birth back in June, plans to return to work as soon as this week, according to E! News. "Amal Clooney is heading back to work this week," a source revealed to the news outlet, noting that the mom of two only has a meeting on her agenda thus far, as she intends to "go back slowly".

VIDEO: George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins!

And though her star power is otherworldly, Clooney is conflicted about her reentry into the working world, just like any other working mom. "She has mixed emotions about going back," another source said. "She has loved every minute of the summer with the twins and will miss them immensely, but she is also is looking forward to resuming her career work and getting back to it."

As we imagined, George has Amal's back as she steps back into her career. "George is very supportive of everything she does and knows she is passionate about her work," the insider divulged. "He is excited for her and knows she will be able to find the right balance between being a mom and a working professional."

RELATED: Amal and George Clooney's Foundation Will Fund Public Schools for Syrian Refugees

Between her fight against ISIS and funding public schools for Syrian refugees through her foundation, we're selfishly excited for Amal to get back to work. And, if she ever needs a babysitter, we'll be free to lend a helping hand.