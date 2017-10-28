Sit Down, Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford Already Won Halloween

We can dig Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford's high-octane approach to best of the '70s.

At Casamigos' Hollywood-studded Halloween bash on Friday night, disco was the name of the game as the evening's leading ladies channeled their inner dancing queens.

The human rights barrister, who welcomed twins just four months ago, was not playing around in the sequins department as she sported a rainbow-hued sparkly corset and matching flared trousers from Halpern's SS18 collection. Oversized gold hoop earrings, a berry lip, large gold sunglasses, and a fuchsia satin clutch were the perfect accessories for her disco-inspired ensemble, but the crowning detail was the British lawyer's hair, which she wore crimped and decadently voluminous for the occasion.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Meanwhile, legendary supermodel Crawford paid an ode to other '70s mainstays with heavily styled corkscrew curls, gold accessories, a white fur boa.

That 70's show ✨Last night with @RandeGerber. #casamigoshalloween A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Oct 28, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

The 51-year-old flawlessly matched her eyeshadow and lipstick to her pink and orange color-block dress, before finishing off her outfit with metallic rainbow heels.

Groovy!