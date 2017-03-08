Amal Clooney Demos How to Perfectly Pull Off a Skirt Suit While Pregnant

Robert O'neil/Splash News
March 8, 2017 @ 6:30 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

Amal Clooney is celebrating International Women's Day in style.

The longtime human rights lawyer and mother-to-be was spotted leaving the United Nations headquarters in New York City today, and she showed off her budding baby bump in the process. The expectant star proved her knack for chic maternity fashion in a tweed-like black skirt suit that consisted of work-ready cropped blazer and matching high-waisted pencil skirt. She paired the structured pieces with a lace-lined top, coordinating striped Salvatore Ferragamo pumps, a sleek leather top-handle tote, and dark sunnies perched atop her head. Mrs. Clooney wore her locks in a voluminous waves and added a vibrant lip color to her pout.

The 39-year-old is currently expecting twinsa boy and a girl—with husband George Clooney, and she is reportedly due this summer.

Never has maternity workwear been so chic.

