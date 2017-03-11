Amal Clooney Shows How to Do Airport Maternity Style

After delivering an empassioned speech at the United Nations on Thursday, Amal Clooney is hitting the road again, taking her impeccably dressed baby bump (a.k.a. our new favorite topic of conversation) to her next destination. The ever-stylish human rights lawyer was spotted flying out of N.Y.C. this weekend, and she absolutely nailed her maternity airport look.

While heading to her gate at JFK International Airport on Friday, the 39-year-old humanitarian, who's currently pregnant with twins, sported a comfortable white sweater over black pants and black, laceless combat boots. She topped off the cozy travel outfit with a tan knee-length cardigan and a small crossbody bag. Per usual, Clooney's hair was styled to perfection, falling gently over her shoulders.

While her fashion was very much on point, Clooney's latest message was even more notable. During her appearance in the Big Apple, she urged the U.N. to officially investigate ISIS on charges of genocide.

"Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, what is shocking here is not just the brutality of ISIS but how long those who know about it can remain passive," Clooney said in her speech, according to People. "If we do not change course, history will judge us, and there will be no excuse for our failure to act."

Here's a woman who will change the world, and look good while doing it.