Happy Birthday to Style Star Amal Clooney!

It’s hard to believe that the gorgeous Amal Clooney has only been on our radar for three years and has already solidified her place as a style icon. Ever since she was thrust into the spotlight in September of 2014 with her marriage to heartthrob George Clooney, we've counted on the lawyer and activist for #OOTD inspiration, from her office attire to black tie events.

Clooney has perfected the art of work wear, managing to make trends and bold colors look chic in the workplace. But the stylish star is equally on-point when she’s off-duty—this 39-year-old can work a crop top or a mini skirt like nobody’s business.

VIDEO: Amal and George Clooney's Cutest Couple Moments

Don't even get us started on her date night attire: Mrs. Clooney transitions from courtroom suiting separates to night-out slip dresses seemingly in the blink of an eye. What, like it's hard?

RELATED: Go Inside George and Amal Clooney's Wedding with 11 Never-Before-Seen Photos

In honor of this talented lady’s birthday, take a look back at her most stylish looks and prepare to get serious outfit envy.