Amal Clooney Debuts Her Baby Bump in a Red Hot Look

Say hello to Amal Clooney's chic maternity style!

After it was confirmed earlier this month that George Clooney and his wife are expecting twins, we couldn't wait to see how the fashionable human rights lawyer would dress her baby bump—and it's safe to say that when she stepped out in London today we were not disappointed.

The 39-year-old was seen out in public for the first time since her pregnancy news was confirmed, and she looked as chic as ever in a bright red coat that masterfully covered up her growing tummy. She paired the statement topper with a gray jersey dress, black tights, and edgy motorcycle boots. The mother-to-be further accessorized with oversize sunnies, eclectic statement earrings, and a black fringe leather bag.

News of the couple's pregnancy broke a few weeks ago to much excitement, and it was recently confirmed that they are expecting both a boy and a girl. The actor broke his silence about their impending arrivals over the weekend, saying: "We are really happy and really excited. It's going to be an adventure."

