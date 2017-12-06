Alyssa Milano Says Georgina Chapman Is Going Through “Very Dark Times” After Leaving Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein's ex Georgina Chapman left him earlier this year after allegations of sexual misconduct came to light, and while she has yet to speak publicly about Weinstein since the split, her friend Alyssa Milano has an update about how she's doing.

Milano spoke to Megyn Kelly on the Today show about her friend and fellow Project Runway All Stars judge.

"Georgina is doing very well. She’s an amazing mother. She’s an amazing woman, and I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity given the situation," she said.

"She goes through very dark times. She's very sad. This is not easy for her, but I have no doubt that not only will she come out on the other side of this, but she deserves to. She's a good woman."

Chapman has been keeping a low profile in the wake of the scandal, but she did release a statement when she announced that she was leaving Weinstein.

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," Chapman said. "I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

Chapman is slated to return to Project Runway All Stars alongside Milano for Season 6.