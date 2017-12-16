Alyssa Milano and Minnie Driver Are Not Happy About Matt Damon's Sexual Misconduct Comments

In a new interview on Popcorn with Peter Travers, Matt Damon made controversial comments about the recent sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood, and he's now facing backlash from several actresses.

“I think it’s wonderful that women are feeling empowered to tell their stories and it’s totally necessary,” the 47-year-old actor explained in the preview clip for the ABC show. “I do believe there’s a spectrum of behavior … There’s a difference between patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated.”

Damon went on to share his perspective on several sexual misconduct situations, including Louis C.K., Al Franken, and Harvey Weinstein. However, his comments were not well-received by many of his peers, and actresses Alyssa Milano and Minnie Driver both took to Twitter to respond.

In a thread of comments, Milano, the former Charmed star, explained that she's "been a victim of each component of the sexual assault spectrum" and that "we are not outraged because someone grabbed our asses in a picture. We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal."

We are in a “culture of outrage” because the magnitude of rage is, in fact, overtly outrageous. And it is righteous. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017

We are not outraged because someone grabbed our asses in a picture. We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal. We are outraged because we have been gaslighted. We are outraged because we were silenced for so long. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017

Sexual harassment, misconduct, assault and violence is a systemic disease. The tumor is being cut out right now with no anesthesia. Please send flowers. #MeToo — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017

Speechless star (and Damon ex!) Minnie Driver also contributed her thoughts on Twitter, calling Damon's comments "bollocks."

There are so many men I love who do NOT frame the differentiation between sexual misconduct assault and rape as an excuse or worse- our problem. Such bollocks.. — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) December 15, 2017

The actor has yet to respond to the backlash.