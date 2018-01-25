Aly Raisman, Yara Shahidi, and Rachel Platten Pose in Their Underwear for Aerie’s Unretouched Campaign

Aly Raisman, Yara Shahidi, and Rachel Platten all just scored an empowering new gig. The outspoken feminists are three new AerieREAL Role Models, starring in a completely unretouched spring campaign for the brand, alongside their fellow brand ambassador Iskra Lawrence.

The Aerie campaign, which launched Thursday, promotes body positivity by showing the four underwear-clad ladies in all of their glory—free from airbrushing. But posing for pictures isn’t the only way they’ll be promoting empowerment in their new roles. The AerieREAL Role Models will host speaking engagements in stores, and design exclusive products with 100 percent of sales going to the charities of their choice.

“Yara, Aly, Rachel, and Iskra truly embody AerieREAL and what it means to be strong, confident, and happy in your own skin,” said Jennifer Foyle, Aerie global brand president, in a statement. “At Aerie, we believe in authentic, real beauty and never airbrush our models. Now, more than ever, we want to encourage women everywhere to feel empowered to embrace their own unique qualities and beautiful REAL selves.”

Keep scrolling to see the gorgeous campaign images and hear from these empowered young ladies in their own words.