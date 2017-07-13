Altuzarra Says Goodbye to New York Fashion Week, Hello to Paris

by: Jonathan Borge
July 13, 2017 @ 10:30 AM

Bonjour, Paris!

Designer Joseph Altuzarra is officially pining to live like the French. On Wednesday, the CFDA Award-winning talent announced that his successful Altuzarra brand will no longer show in New York. Instead, he’s taking his talents to Paris, home of Christian Dior, Lanvin, Louis Vuitton, and more major league fashion players.

“I was born and raised in Paris and the city holds a very deep personal significance for me. This has been a dream of mine since the very beginning and now the time feels right,” he said in a statement. “I am honored to be invited by La Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode to show in my hometown of Paris.”

On Instagram, the brand made the announcement in both English and French, sharing a gorgeous image of the City of Love with the Eiffel Tower in it. As the official release states, Altuzarra’s first dance with Paris will be this fall for the spring-summer 2018 collections.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWc6vYKl31T/?taken-by=altuzarra&hl=en

Altuzarra is excited to announce its move to Paris Fashion Week, starting with Spring Summer 2018. Says Joseph, “I was born and raised in Paris, and the city holds a very deep personal significance for me. This has been a dream of mine since the very beginning, and now the time feels right. I am honored to be invited by La Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode to show in my hometown of Paris.” --- Altuzarra est heureux d'annoncer son arrivée au calendrier des défilés parisiens à partir de septembre 2017. Pour Joseph: "Je suis né et j'ai grandi à Paris. Cette ville occupe une place importante et très personnelle dans ma vie. Cela a toujours été un rêve pour moi, depuis le tout début, et j'ai le sentiment que le moment est venu. Je suis très honoré d'avoir été invité par la Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode et de pouvoir défiler à Paris."

A post shared by ALTUZARRA (@altuzarra) on

Recently, Rihanna announced that she’s bringing back her Fenty Puma show to New York after two seasons in Paris.

Of course, Altuzarra isn’t the only American designer bidding adieu to the States. Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez and Rodarte’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy just showed their collections during Paris Couture Fashion Week. Thom Browne is also expected to show in Paris this September.

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

