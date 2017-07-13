Altuzarra Says Goodbye to New York Fashion Week, Hello to Paris

Bonjour, Paris!

Designer Joseph Altuzarra is officially pining to live like the French. On Wednesday, the CFDA Award-winning talent announced that his successful Altuzarra brand will no longer show in New York. Instead, he’s taking his talents to Paris, home of Christian Dior, Lanvin, Louis Vuitton, and more major league fashion players.

“I was born and raised in Paris and the city holds a very deep personal significance for me. This has been a dream of mine since the very beginning and now the time feels right,” he said in a statement. “I am honored to be invited by La Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode to show in my hometown of Paris.”

On Instagram, the brand made the announcement in both English and French, sharing a gorgeous image of the City of Love with the Eiffel Tower in it. As the official release states, Altuzarra’s first dance with Paris will be this fall for the spring-summer 2018 collections.

Recently, Rihanna announced that she’s bringing back her Fenty Puma show to New York after two seasons in Paris.

Of course, Altuzarra isn’t the only American designer bidding adieu to the States. Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez and Rodarte’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy just showed their collections during Paris Couture Fashion Week. Thom Browne is also expected to show in Paris this September.