Allow Kaia Gerber to Demo the Perfect Night-Out Outfit

Kaia Gerber is fast becoming our favorite new style star. From her grunge-chic ensembles to her red carpet glam, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford can basically do no wrong. Should you need any convincing, witness the ensemble Gerber donned while out and about in N.Y.C. on Friday evening.

For her night on the town, the young model paired her go-to leather pants with a keyhole bustier top covered up with a black denim jacket. Not just any denim jacket, mind you—this one had strategically-placed zippers that transformed it into an almost-cape. Gerber completed the look with red velvet pumps, a sweet pearl-enhanced handbag, various rings, and oversized vintage-looking earrings for good measure.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

The 16-year-old wore her brown hair up in a casual topknot, and complemented her flawless skin with a bright coral lip and megawatt lashes. In a word: perfection.

We can’t wait to see more outfit inspo from the burgeoning style icon.