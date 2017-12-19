Allison Williams Is Ending 2017 with a Completely New Hair Color

Going platinum blonde is a massive commitment both monetarily and time-wise—and no one knows this better than Allison Williams.

The actress surprised everyone last winter when she dyed her chocolate brown hair platinum blonde instead of wearing a wig for a magazine cover shoot. And while we admire her dedication to the project, considering that ice-y blondes have to regularly visit the salon for root touch-ups and take special attention to the products they use in their haircare routines, it was only a matter of time before Williams was over the all of the extra work and went back to her roots.

In fact, during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden back in March, she explained how she was already tired of the upkeep after two months as a blonde. "For all of you who have dyed hair, you are heroes. This is exhausting—who knew? There’s so much maintenance! It’s a whole thing," Williams said.

It might have been only a matter of time, but today Williams shared that she finally returned to her brunette hair color with an Instagram post. "Back to my roots. Blonde was fun, but I’ve got to say that I’m happy to be back," she captioned the selfie she took of her new chocolate brown lob.

There's a number of routes you can take to close off the year, but to us, going back to your original hair color so that you're starting off 2018 with your roots seems like a great fresh start to the new year.