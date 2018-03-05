Allison Janney Wins Her First Oscar, Jokes "I Did It All by Myself"

Despite the length and breadth of her career, Allison Janney’s Sunday night Oscar win marked both her first Oscar win and her first Oscar nomination.

The 58-year-old actress cleaned up during awards season, netting a Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG Award for her performance in Margot Robbie-led Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya. Janney's deadpan version of Tonya's mother, LaVona Harding, drew accolades from fans and critics alike.

Janney walked the red carpet on Sunday evening in a Morticia Addams-esque mermaid-cut scarlet Reem Acra gown with floor-grazing sleeves and a plunging neckline.

The West Wing alum bested fellow nominees Laurie Metcalf, Mary J. Blige, Lesley Manville, and Octavia Spencer, humbly accepting the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress during her speech, which was eloquent, funny, and succinct.

“I did it all by myself,” Janney jokingly began.

“Nothing further from the truth,” she continued. “Thank you to the Academy. My fellow nominees, you represent everything that is good and right and human about this profession. You are all extraordinary.”

“To my I, Tonya family,” she went on, “the magnificent Margot Robbie, the fearless Craig Gillespie, the cast and crew, and bird [her character's pet in the movie], that elevated my work.”

“This is for Hal [her late younger brother, who passed away in 2011 at the age of 49],” she concluded. “I love you very much.”

After her win, Janney's Mom co-star and close friend Anna Faris gave her a shout out on Twitter, and others followed suit.

Yess mom!!!! — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) March 5, 2018

Allison Janney is my QUEEN!!!!!!! — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) March 5, 2018

A better woman. A better person. A better actor there has seldom been. I adore you @AllisonBJanney — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 5, 2018

Congratulations, Allison!