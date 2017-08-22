Allison Janney Reveals How Anna Faris Is Handling Her Split from Chris Pratt

Anna Faris may be going through a difficult time right now, but according to her Mom co-star, Allison Janney, she's taking the split from her husband Chris Pratt in stride.

"She just is a trooper," Janney told E! News about how Faris is coping with the breakup and handling her work on the CBS sitcom. "She comes to work with a smile on her face. She’s a professional."

"I love her to death," she continued. "Her private life she keeps pretty much to herself. She comes to work and gets the job done. She’s got a big smile on her face and she’s getting through it."

Faris and Pratt sent the Internet into a tailspin when they announced that they'd be ending their marriage after eight years earlier this month. "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed," the couple said in a statement.

Anna also thanked fans for their support. "Hey, dear listeners: I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you," she said in a podcast. "Life is too short to be in relationships where you feel this isn’t fully right or somebody doesn’t have your back, or somebody doesn’t fully value you,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to feel your independence if things aren’t right."