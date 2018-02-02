All Five Spice Girls Reunited and Here Is Their Group Photo

We’re just going to get to the point: The Spice Girls have reunited!

The last time we collectively went wild over the English pop group was likely the 2012 London Olympic Closing Ceremony, where all five of the fab singers reunited for a certifiably unforgettable performance. Since then we’ve heard rumors of potential collaborations and small side projects, but no confirmation about all five members—Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, and Melanie Chisholm—getting back together—that is, until now.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

On Friday, Beckham blessed us all with one epic photograph of, yep, you guessed it, all five members of the original squad together. No, this isn't Photoshop. No, it's not a throwback. Posh Spice poses right along with Sporty, Scary, Ginger, and Baby. "Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x," Beckham wrote in the 'gram, adding our favorite hashtag of all time, "#friendshipneverends."

While Beckham's caption is super cryptic (what's up with the "exciting"?) we're hoping this means the squad has come together for a new project. Previously, rumors have swirled that they were working on something to give their beloved fans.

In May of 2017, Geri (Ginger Spice) recreated the group’s “Wannabe” music video, while celebrities like Ariana Grande and Lily Collins have taken a stab at their favorite Spice Girls hits too.