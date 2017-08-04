Alison Brie Looks Like a Parisian Pixie in Her First Driver's License Photo

Alison Brie, actress and belle of the DMV, just showed off very first driver's license. For a throwback post on Instagram, the GLOW star dusted off the old picture and gave her fans a peek at the past.

Brie smiled oh-so sweetly for the photo, which was taken on her sixteenth birthday. In the snap, the actress has the same cornflower-blue eyes that won over Pete Campbell on Mad Men, and brows that were plucked into '90s-style submission. But her hair—that cut!—has a totally timeless, gamine appeal.

Brie channels Audrey Hepburn or the impish (and fictional!) Amélie Poulain in this shot, and we're in love. Can't you just see her wandering a French flower market with accordion music trilling in the background?

These days, the 34-year-old wears her hair in an easy, layered lob with side-swept bangs. And honestly, 2017's hottest style looks adorable on her, too. (Even if she claims, in the caption below, to be suffering from "too long of bangs.")

RELATED: Alison Brie Had The Weirdest Response to James Franco's Proposal

Seriously, can this babe take a bad photo? That was rhetorical. The answer is no. Not even with teased and feathered tresses and a sparkly blue lip.