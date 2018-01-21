Alison Brie Speaks Out About Brother-in-Law James Franco at the SAG Awards

Alison Brie has something to say about the allegations against her brother-in-law James Franco.

When the actress hit the 2018 SAG Awards red carpet on Sunday, Giuliana Rancic asked about the accusations of sexual misconduct against Franco, and the Glow star had an answer.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

“I think that above all what we’ve always said is that it remains vital that anyone who remains victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward," she said. "I obviously support my family and not everything that's been reported is fully accurate, so I think we’re waiting to get all the information. But of course, now is a time for listening, and that’s what we’re all trying to do.”

Franco has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, causing many to speak out against him. At the Women's March in Los Angeles on Saturday, Scarlett Johansson called out Franco for wearing a Time's Up pin amid the allegations against him.

“How could a person publicly stand by an organization that helps to provide support for victims of sexual assault, while privately preying on people who have no power?” she said. “I want my pin back, by the way.”

Brie's TV show Glow is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards. At the Golden Globes, she walked the red carpet with her sister while her husband Dave Franco walked with his brother James.