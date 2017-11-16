Alison Brie Says She Hasn't Weighed Herself in Years

Alison Brie has no idea how much she weighs, but she can do 40 pull-ups.

In the cover story for the December issue of Women's Health, Brie gets candid about her relationship with her body, and how training to be a "lady wrestler" for GLOW has changed her life for the better.

"I was transitioning fat into muscle without losing weight or gaining weight," she says of getting in shape for the Netflix series. "But I say that loosely because I don't own a scale. I haven't weighed myself in years."

Brie, 34, continues: "I've just never given less f**ks. It's a nice feeling because you live your life more and care less about what other people think... Your career will fluctuate; you'll have highs and lows. But I can always go to the gym and work out. I'm in control of myself and my body."

MOTIVATIONAL FRIDAY (cuz why not? 😏) @risemovement @risenation A post shared by Alison Brie (@officialalibrie) on Oct 20, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

That hasn't always been the case for the actress, who revealed that growing up in Los Angeles left both her and her sister with "touch-and-go body issues" and "some mildly recurring body dysmorphia." Brie says training to "throw people around" for GLOW improved her strength and confidence.

"I feel like I was building strength outside and in at the same time," she notes. "Now I feel like strength is beautiful, rather than that stick-skinny is the beauty standard."

Get it, girl!