Alicia Vikander’s Wedding Ring Makes a Stylish Arrival at the Airport

After making her return stateside from a romantic Italian honeymoon with her new hubby, Michael Fassbender, it's safe to say that Alicia Vikander is sporting that newlywed glow.

With her new wedding ring prominently displayed on her left hand, the 29-year-old star kept things casual chic as she flew into Miami, Florida post-nuptials. Following a secret exchange of vows with her The Light Between Oceans co-star in a hush-hush Ibiza ceremony, the notoriously private couple began their marriage in the most romantic of destinations: Italy.

True to form, the newlyweds stayed under the radar for their romantic getaway save for snapping selfies with the ecstatic staff at Bologna's Osteria del Cappello over the weekend.

Splash News

And, on Wednesday, the Danish Girl star looked tired but happy, clad in a white cable-knit sweater, which she paired with dark cut-off jeans that were cinched with a statement leather and gold belt.

While her sparkling wedding ring was undeniably her most eye-catching piece, Vikander's oversized light gray pea coat certainly was a close contender. She topped off her jet set-ready ensemble with white tennis shoes, a small boxy black wristlet, and a casual ponytail.

A big welcome home to the happy couple!