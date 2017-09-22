Alicia Vikander's Tomb Raider Poster Is Going Viral for a Photoshop Mishap

Hey, we're as excited as anybody to see Alicia Vikander kick some serious ass as Lara Croft in the new Tomb Raider movie. The trailer looks ah-mazing! But the movie poster? Well, that's got us scratching our heads—and necks.

Fans were quick to point out that something was just off about the promo poster. Vikander, a woman of uncontested natural beauty, somehow looked...well, anatomically incorrect. Can you spot what's up with the poster below?

Your eyes aren't playing tricks on you, the 28-year-old Oscar winner's neck is in fact the latest victim of shoddy photoshopping. Either that, or she's half giraffe and nobody noticed it before.

Naturally, the Internet had a field day with the unfortunate photoshop fail, causing the poster to go viral and spawning some hilarious memes along the way.

https://twitter.com/Harvey_Art/status/910241003680026624 'No, can you make sure we can see her face AND her ass?' pic.twitter.com/f4RYCWlB9v — WolfSkullJack (@Harvey_Art) September 19, 2017

https://twitter.com/WatsonTheScot/status/909836901749751809 Don't know what everyone's complaining about, Alicia Vikander's neck looks totally fine in that Tomb Raider poster. pic.twitter.com/rsaajJChw3 — Stephen Watson (@WatsonTheScot) September 18, 2017

https://twitter.com/dumplstiltskin/status/909884174735220736 Is the Tomb Raider poster what Penny on #HappyEndings warned us all about?

"Neck yourself before you wreck yourself" pic.twitter.com/sJMQlDKxya — Doug (@dumplstiltskin) September 18, 2017

Catch Alicia and her real neck in Tomb Raider, in theaters March 16, 2018.