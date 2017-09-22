Alicia Vikander's Tomb Raider Poster Is Going Viral for a Photoshop Mishap

Hey, we're as excited as anybody to see Alicia Vikander kick some serious ass as Lara Croft in the new Tomb Raider movie. The trailer looks ah-mazing! But the movie poster? Well, that's got us scratching our heads—and necks.
Fans were quick to point out that something was just off about the promo poster. Vikander, a woman of uncontested natural beauty, somehow looked...well, anatomically incorrect. Can you spot what's up with the poster below?
Your eyes aren't playing tricks on you, the 28-year-old Oscar winner's neck is in fact the latest victim of shoddy photoshopping. Either that, or she's half giraffe and nobody noticed it before.
Naturally, the Internet had a field day with the unfortunate photoshop fail, causing the poster to go viral and spawning some hilarious memes along the way.
Catch Alicia and her real neck in Tomb Raider, in theaters March 16, 2018.