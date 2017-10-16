Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Are Married!

Congratulations are in order! Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander and actor beau Michael Fassbender tied the knot during a private ceremony in Ibiza, Spain, over the weekend, People confirms.

The pair looked rather gleeful as they were photographed at various gatherings during their Spanish vacation. During one event Vikander, 29, twirled about on the beach in a delicate white Zimmermann gown and heart-shaped sunglasses and beige slides on her feet.

Splash News

Meanwhile, Fassbender, 40, showed off his abs in a tropical-patterned open-front shirt, beige shorts, and classic dark sunglasses and with a green pendant wound about his neck.

Splash News

The couple first met on the dance floor at the Toronto Film Festival and got to know each other better on the set of 2016's The Light Between Oceans. Notoriously private, the Tomb Raider star and the X-Men actor rarely discuss their relationship with the press, so it makes sense that their wedding (and engagement, for that matter) were dealt with in kind.

We’re so excited for the newlyweds—and can’t wait to see them step out on a red carpet as husband and wife!