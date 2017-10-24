Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Mingle with Locals During Italian Honeymoon

A week after reports surfaced that Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender wed in an ultra-private Ibiza, Spain ceremony, the newlyweds were spotted taking their nuptial bliss to Italy for an amore-filled honeymoon.

In photos shared to Twitter by an Italian fan, the lovebirds stopped to snap pictures at Osteria del Cappello, a restaurant located inside Hotel Al Cappello Rosso, in Bologna, celebrating their newlywed status in the most low-key way possible with locals.

Deda Carptili / Twitter

One group image taken behind the bakery counter shows the X-Men: First Class actor, clad in a blue T-shirt, posing with his arms around six ecstatic workers, while a second photo offers a glimpse at the fresh-faced Academy Award winner flashing her wedding band, as Fassbender snaps a selfie with his wife and two members of the restaurant staff.

Looks like it's safe to say that there's plenty of amore in the air, and the Italians are more than willing to celebrate with the happy couple!