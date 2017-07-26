Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Color-Coordinated Their Travel Outfits

One of our favorite low-key celeb couples, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender, made a rare appearance together at LAX on Tuesday, and we’re currently shipping them harder than ever.

Since last year’s release of The Light Between Oceans (the film that ignited Vikbender’s flame), we’ve been craving more public appearances from the notoriously private couple. Their press tour was too good to be true—both parties being at the height of good looks, red carpet style, and Hollywood-born L-O-V-E.

If, as of late, you've been sitting at home and troll the Internet for Vikbender engagement news, awaiting the next development in their fairy tale romance, there's good news: Not only are Alicia and Michael still together, they’re at the stage of their relationship marked by color coordination.

Vikander, 28, arrived at the airport wearing a black minidress with pom-pom fringe decorating the waist, hem, and sleeves (shop a similar style here). The Oscar winner paired the summery garment with a set of suede ankle boots, chunky apricot shades, and a black Louis Vuitton shoulder bag; she toted additional travel wares in a classic LV duffel .

Fassbender, 40—and apparenlty clued in on the color scheme—walked alongside Vikander while wearing a deep navy blazer, matching pants, a plain black tee, gray sneakers, and a set of orange-y tortoiseshell shades.

OBSESSED.