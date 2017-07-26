Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Color-Coordinated Their Travel Outfits

by: Isabel Jones
July 26, 2017 @ 1:00 PM

One of our favorite low-key celeb couples, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender, made a rare appearance together at LAX on Tuesday, and we’re currently shipping them harder than ever.

Since last year’s release of The Light Between Oceans (the film that ignited Vikbender’s flame), we’ve been craving more public appearances from the notoriously private couple. Their press tour was too good to be true—both parties being at the height of good looks, red carpet style, and Hollywood-born L-O-V-E.

If, as of late, you've been sitting at home and troll the Internet for Vikbender engagement news, awaiting the next development in their fairy tale romance, there's good news: Not only are Alicia and Michael still together, they’re at the stage of their relationship marked by color coordination.

Vikander, 28, arrived at the airport wearing a black minidress with pom-pom fringe decorating the waist, hem, and sleeves (shop a similar style here). The Oscar winner paired the summery garment with a set of suede ankle boots, chunky apricot shades, and a black Louis Vuitton shoulder bag; she toted additional travel wares in a classic LV duffel .

Fassbender, 40—and apparenlty clued in on the color scheme—walked alongside Vikander while wearing a deep navy blazer, matching pants, a plain black tee, gray sneakers, and a set of orange-y tortoiseshell shades.

REX/Shutterstock

OBSESSED.

[MUSIC] In terms of brand celebrity relationships, there are few that are as tight as Alicia Vikander and Louis Vuitton. But even Even though she almost exclusively wears the label, her looks are far from predictable. Here, we take a peak at her top five. At the Oscars, Vikander's custom Louis Vuitton gown had everyone drawing comparison to Beauty from Belle and the Beast. Thanks to the refreshing shot of yellow, the billowing hemline And silver geometric embellishments. This dress stood out from the crowd. For the London premier of Bourne, the candor turned to Louis Vuitton to outfit here in a silver sequin gown that was both futuristic and sweet. The candor wore a graphic Louis Vuitton column to the SAGs Featuring all over sequins and mixed metals like copper, gun metal, silver and gold. This one was a favorite among many editors. She wore a white [UNKNOWN] style Loui Vinton gown to the globes and it's a look that was just plain pretty. It's sheik and refreshingly simple. Every now and then Alysia will sneak in a different designer. At the Palm Springs Film Festival, she wore pale pink ruffled polka separates by Erdem. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO] Every now and then Alessia will sneak in a different designer. At the Palm Springs Film Festival she wore pale pink ruffled polka-dot separates by Erdem

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

