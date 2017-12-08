Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Have the Hottest Couple Style, Even Fresh Off a Plane

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender tied the knot in a private ceremony in Ibiza, Spain, this past October and it looks as though Europe’s romantic energy is still very much with them.

On Thursday, the pair touched down in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and they looked like quite the handsome duo. Fassbender looked cool in blue jeans, a black shirt, and a casual blazer while Vikander, a face of Louis Vuitton and red carpet master, looked effortlessly gorgeous in a mid-sleeve, V-cut floral dress perfect for South America’s warmer weather.

Leo Marinho / Splash News

These two have had a memorable year and embarked on an Italian honeymoon just after their October wedding. They were spotted enjoying local fare in Bologna, and even took time to take selfies with locals. Of course, Vikander and Fassbender know a thing or two about traveling in style. Over the summer, they turned heads at LAX in Tinseltown by simply showing up and toting their luggage.

We’re eagerly anticipating what they’ll wear for their next flight.