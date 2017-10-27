Alicia Vikander Displayed Her Newlywed Glow at First Post-Wedding Appearance

Alicia Vikander is back and ready to take on the red carpet circuit, claiming the role of newly-minted wife.

After her and hubby, Michael Fassbender's dreamy Italian honeymoon, the newlywed made an official appearance at the "Volez, Voguez, Voyagez" Louis Vuitton exhibition opening in New York City as a married woman, after being spotted at the airport in Miami the day before.

Naturally, her gorgeous wedding ring was on display, as she showcased her style prowess in a fall-perfect look that matched the Big Apple's chilly temps.

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

For the evening, Vikander elevated the simple black trouser with a floral, high-collar coat. A micro top-handle bag, black sandals, and her left-hand diamond stunner accessorized her outfit. In the beauty department, Vikander styled her strands in a sleek middle part and her skin was as radiant as ever—we're certain it's a result of her sun-filled honeymoon.

ames Devaney/GC Images

We're giddy with excitement over Vikander and Fassbender's newlywed status, and can't wait to see how the Tomb Raider star continues to style new sparkling accessory.