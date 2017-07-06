Alicia Vikander's Abs Are Insanely Chiseled in This New Bikini Pic

Alicia Vikander had to train intensely for her role as Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider reboot, and it's pretty easy to tell by looking at her.
With Tomb Raider's principal photography complete, Vikander took a little break in Ibiza, and while she was at it, she showed the world her extremely toned stomach.
On Wednesday Vikander lounged on a yacht while taking in the sights with her boyfriend, actor Michael Fassbender, whom she met on the set of The Light Between Oceans in 2014. The actress wore an & Other Stories red and white polka dot bikini ($39 top, $25 bottom) that highlighted her impressive abs.
The new Tomb Raider will follow Lara Croft before she earns her "tomb raider" title. The role requires Vikander to fill the shoes of Angelina Jolie, who played Croft in two films in the early 2000s.
The new Tomb Raider movie starring Vikander is due to come out in March 2018.
So Vikander, if you've got any workout tips for the rest of us, please do share.
